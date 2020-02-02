Delhi HC commences hearing on plea challenging stay on execution of Nirbhaya rape convicts

The Delhi High Court on Sunday commenced hearing on Centre's plea challenging stay on the execution of four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case.

The proceedings are currently underway before Justice Suresh Kait.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta is advancing arguments for the Centre.

"There is deliberate, calculated and well thought of design to frustrate mandate of law," Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the High Court.

He added that "if trial court order stands, then Pawan can either file curative or mercy plea", and the others won't be hanged.