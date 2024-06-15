Delhi HC Asks Congress Leaders To Delete Tweets Alleging Journalist Rajat Sharma Abused On Live TV

File

Delhi High Court on Saturday granted interim relief to journalist Rajat Sharma by asking Congress leaders Ragini Nayak, Jairam Ramesh and Pawan Khera to remove tweets alleging that he used abusive language on air.

On Friday the court had reserved its order in a plea by Sharma against congress leaders seeking to restrain them from making allegation that he used foul language during a television debate program.

Several Congress leaders on X had posted a video clip of a discussion on India TV on the counting day of the Lok Sabha election results claiming that Sharma used foul language against Congress spokesperson Nayak.

Rajat Sharma said, "Kya Behen Chhod".... "क्या बहन छोड़"



He did not abuse Ragini Nayak.



Congress IT Cell is targeting Rajat Sharma unnecessarily. pic.twitter.com/DNA7hHeGbM — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) June 11, 2024

Nayak, on June 10, posted a video on X and claimed that in the video, Sharma can be heard using foul language against her. She then filed a police complaint against Sharma.

रजत शर्मा जी.. सबसे पहले महात्मा गांधी ने देश को अभय का पाठ पठाया था, इसलिए हम आपकी गीदड़ भभकी से डरे नहीं।



आपको बताना चाहिए था कि अगर आपने गाली नहीं दी तो आपने क्या कहा था, लेकिन आपने ऐसा नहीं किया।



इससे ना सिर्फ आपका मुखौटा हटा है, बल्कि यह दिखाता है कि आपके मन में कितना मैल… pic.twitter.com/AxKZ3NgxsD — Congress (@INCIndia) June 11, 2024

(This is breaking news. More to follow.)