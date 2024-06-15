 Delhi HC Asks Congress Leaders To Delete Tweets Alleging Journalist Rajat Sharma Abused On Live TV
Delhi HC Asks Congress Leaders To Delete Tweets Alleging Journalist Rajat Sharma Abused On Live TV

On Friday the court had reserved its order in a plea by Sharma against congress leaders seeking to restrain them from making allegation that he used foul language during a television debate program.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, June 15, 2024, 03:07 PM IST
article-image
File

Delhi High Court on Saturday granted interim relief to journalist Rajat Sharma by asking Congress leaders Ragini Nayak, Jairam Ramesh and Pawan Khera to remove tweets alleging that he used abusive language on air. 

Several Congress leaders on X had posted a video clip of a discussion on India TV on the counting day of the Lok Sabha election results claiming that Sharma used foul language against Congress spokesperson Nayak.

Nayak, on June 10, posted a video on X and claimed that in the video, Sharma can be heard using foul language against her. She then filed a police complaint against Sharma.

(This is breaking news. More to follow.)

