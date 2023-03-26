Delhi: Havan performed inside Manipal hospital in Dwarka; netizens react

On Sunday, a photograph of a havan being performed inside a Delhi hospital went viral on social media, drawing criticism from several users.
Varghese K George, the resident editor of The Hindu, shared a photo of four priests performing a havan in what seems to be a hospital lobby, as wheelchairs can be seen at the entrance gates.
The incident took place in Manipal Hospital in Dwarka.
“God save us. Inside the centrally air conditioned @ManipalHealth Hospital in Dwarka, accompanying a patient with breathing trouble,” the tweet read.
Nearly 600,000 people viewed the post, with some questioning the hospital's decision to allow the ceremony to take place there. Others charged the facility with violating fire safety regulations and putting the lives of its patients at risk.
While some users suspected that the hospital disabled smoke alarms others expressed concern about the smoke posing a risk to the patients in the hospital.
Incidentally, one Twitter user claimed that a havan was performed at the same hospital during the second wave of COVID-19 in 2021.
Following the uproar, Manipal Hospital responded to the original tweet saying, "Dear Varghese, we want to extend our sincerest apologies concerning all the issues that you have faced. Please DM us your contact details and our team will get back to you as soon as possible. Regards, Manipal Hospitals."
