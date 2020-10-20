Delhi govt to launch 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' ground campaign from October 21: Gopal Rai

Delhi Environment Minister Shri Gopal Rai on Monday said that the Delhi government will launch "Red Light On, Gaadi Off" ground campaign from October 21 to November 15. He added that "Red Light On, Gaadi Off" will be an awareness campaign and no enforcement will take place.

Shri Rai said that the environment marshals will give red roses to the violators at the traffic signal to create awareness. He said that the Delhi police has identified 100 key traffic signals and the Delhi government will deploy a total of 2,500 environment marshals to carry out this campaign. Shri Rai informed that local SDM and traffic police ACP will monitor this campaign and if required transport department's deputy commissioner (enforcement) will also oversee the campaign. He said that the Delhi government will write to all MPs, MLAs, councillors, RWAs, industrial and other social agencies to take part in this campaign.



At a press conference organised on Monday afternoon, Minister of Environment, Shri Gopal Rai briefed the media on the impending dangers to the environment and the measures being taken to combat the same.



"Very recently, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Delhi, Shri Arvind Kejriwal launched a multifold campaign against pollution in the city, titled “Yudh Pradushan ke Virudh”. The first phase under this umbrella campaign was targeted at reducing dust pollution. The Delhi Government has taken stringent measures against those who were found violating rules," said Shri Rai.



He said, "On behalf of the Environment department, DPCC, DDA, irrigation and flood department, PWD, MCD, I appeal to all ongoing construction works, public or private that Delhi is yours as much as it is ours. We should all take responsibility. We are not in favour of taking harsh steps however, in order to save lives during this pandemic, we are bound to take stringent measures."

