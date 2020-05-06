Delhi Govt schools announce summer vacation from May 11 to June 30 amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Delhi Directorate of Education on Wednesday has announced that the summer vacation in govternment and government-aided schools shall be observed as usual from May 11 to June 30 for students.

"Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the teaching and learning activities in the schools have been suspended since March 23. The lockdown has been further extended upto May 17," read the circular.

The circular added, "This year also, the summer vacation in the Govt government and government-aided schools shall be observed, as usual, from May 11 to June 30 for students. However, keeping in view the COVID-19 pandemic, students shall not be called to schools for teaching, learning activity during the summer vacation."

"All the Heads of government and government-aided schools under Directorate of Education are hereby directed to ensure that all students of their respective schools are duly informed regarding the above decision through SMS/telephone/WhatsApp," the circular further said.

Meanwhile, the total COVID-19 positive cases in Delhi are 5,104 and the death toll has reached 64.

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 1,694 and the number of cases climbed to 49,391 in the country on Wednesday, registering an increase of 126 deaths and 2,958 cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said.

"In the last 24 hours, 1,457 patients recovered, taking the total of recovered people to 14,183. This takes the total recovery rate to 28.72 per cent," a senior health ministry official said.

(With PTI inputs)