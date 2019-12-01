Delhi govt rejects mercy plea of a convict in 2012 Nirbhaya case

The Delhi government has "strongly recommended" to reject the mercy petition filed by one of the 2012 Nirbhaya murder case convicts, sources said on Sunday.

Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain has sent the file to Lt Governor Anil Baijal with Arvind Kejriwal government's recommendations in the case, they told PTI.

Vinay Sharma, one of the convicts facing the gallows in the gangrape and murder case of a 23-year-old paramedic student, had filed a mercy petition before President Ram Nath Kovind.

"This is the most heinous crime of extreme brutality committed by the applicant (Vinay Sharma). This is the case where exemplary punishment should be given to deter others from committing such atrocious crimes," a source quoted Jain as saying in the file noting.