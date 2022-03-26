Delhi govt presents Rs. 75,800 cr 'Rozgar Budget'; aims to create 20 lakh jobs, new electronic city

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia presented a "Rozgar Budget" in the Assembly on Saturday with an outlay of Rs 75,800 crore for the financial year 2022-23, focussing on creating 20 lakh jobs in five years by setting up an electronic city and promoting night economy, retail and wholesale markets in the national capital.

The budget size for the next financial year is 9.86 per cent higher than that of the previous year -- Rs 69,000 crore -- Sisodia said, adding that Delhi's economy is recovering gradually from the impact of COVID-19.

"The Rozgar Budget will take the economy of Delhi on the path of progress and generate lakhs of employment opportunities," he asserted.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal lauded his deputy for presenting a budget that has "taken care of" every section of the society.

"Many congratulations to Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Manish Sisodia for presenting the 'Rozgar Budget' for Delhi. This budget will create employment on a large scale for youngsters. Every section of Delhi has been taken care of in this budget," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

In the 2022-23 budget, the heath sector has been allotted Rs 9,669 crore, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has set aside Rs 16,278 crore for education.

Presenting the budget for the eighth consecutive year, Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio, said the city government will spend Rs 4,500 crore in the next five years to generate 20 lakh jobs and Rs 800 crore will be set aside in the 2022-23 budget for the purpose.

Under its "Rozgar Budget", the Kejriwal government will organise shopping festivals to promote retail and wholesale markets in the city, seeking to make these places attractive for tourists and create jobs to boost the economy. An amount of Rs 250 crore has been allocated for this in the 2022-23 budget.

"Other states have learnt a lot from the Kejriwal model of governance when it comes to improving government schools and creating jobs. I am sure that with this 'Rozgar Budget', Delhiites will be benefitted.

"In the next one or two years, state governments will also learn from this (Rozgar Budget) on how both government and private sectors can provide opportunities for people," Sisodia said during his budget speech.

He said an artificial intelligence-based website and a mobile application -- "Rozgar Bazaar 2.0" -- will be launched with an aim to provide at least one lakh jobs every year to the youngsters of Delhi, especially women.

An electronic city will be set up at Baprola to create 80,000 jobs by attracting big IT companies, Sisodia said, adding that a "food truck policy" will also be introduced under which local delicacies will be promoted.

These food trucks will be allowed on streets from 8 pm to 2 am, a move that is aimed at promoting night economy in the national capital.

The deputy chief minister said smart urban farming will be promoted and turned into a mass movement in association with the Pusa Institute, adding that 25,000 new jobs are expected to be created.

The Delhi government will conduct an employment audit of the budget allocations for its departments and agencies.

Talking about the budget allocation for the health sector, Sisodia said an amount of Rs 1,900 crore has been proposed to upgrade the state-run hospitals. An amount of Rs 475 crore has been set aside for "Mohalla Clinics" and polyclinics in the 2022-23 budget.

"We have dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic, but all of us are aware of the severe damage it has caused to the social and economic progress of the country. Delhi is no exception to this," he said.

The deputy chief minister said drinking water availability has increased by 10 per cent, adding that the Yamuna river will be completely cleaned in the next two years.

