Delhi govt issues work-from-home orders for 50 percent of its non-essential services employees

New Delhi: The Delhi government has issued work-from-home (WFH) orders for 50 per cent of its employees associated with non-essential services and advised private establishments to stagger timings and presence of staff amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

In an order issued on Saturday, Delhi chief secretary and District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) executive committee chairman Vijay Dev said: "All government offices shall function with officers of the level of grade 1/equivalent and above to extent of 100 per cent strength. The remaining staff will attend up to 50 per cent as per requirement till December 31 or till further order. Private offices are advised to stagger timings and the presence of staff."