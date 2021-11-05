Delhi govt declares November 10 as public holiday for Chhath Puja celebrations

Delhi Government has declared November 10 as a public holiday on account of 'Chhath Puja' saying that the festival holds importance for the people of North.

"Chhath Puja is an important festival for the people of NCT of Delhi. Accordingly, Government of Delhi has decided to declare 10th November 2021 as public holiday on account of Chhath Puja" Government of Delhi said in an order.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) last week had said that Chhath Puja celebrations will be allowed at designated sites in the city except for the banks of Yamuna river.

“The celebration of Chhath Pooja during the month of November shall be allowed only at designated sites outside containment zones with requisite permission from the district magistrate. No site shall be designated on the bank of river Yamuna,” the DDMA order said.

The authority further said designated sites shall be identified and managed by the respective District Magistrate in coordination with concerned departments agencies.

The Delhi government in late October decided to allow the celebration of Chhath Puja in the national capital following strict coronavirus-related guidelines in place.

Published on: Friday, November 05, 2021, 08:18 PM IST