Delhi Govt committed to combat pollution, says Health Minister

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said his government is committed to take strict measures to combat pollution and blamed stubble burning for the abysmal air quality in the national capital.

Speaking at an Assocham event here on the occasion of World Diabetes Day, Jain listed the initiatives taken by the Delhi Government to reduce pollution.

"We have taken a lot of strict measures to tackle pollution - earlier lakhs of diesel generators used to operate across the city during power outage, today Delhi enjoys 24-hour electricity supply which helped bring down pollution level, we also came up with a rule to cover construction sites to curb pollution, issued challans to stop polluting vehicles from plying on the city roads,'' the Health Minister said.

"Like every year, stubble burning in neighbouring states leads to pollution which is spread over one thousand kilometres with smog blanketing entire Delhi-NCR and going beyond Varanasi to Patna. But the government is committed to reduce pollution by taking stringent steps like odd-even scheme which is supported by the general public thereby leading to reduction in number of cars, traffic congestion and pollution,” he added.