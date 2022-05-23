Delhi govt announces free ride for Delhiites for three days in 150 new electric buses from tomorrow

The Delhi government Monday announced that Delhiites will be able to travel free of cost for three days in the 150 electric buses which are to be flagged off on Tuesday, May 24, news agency ANI reported.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will reportedly flag off the electric buses in the national capital on Tuesday.

Nearly 100 electric buses will soon roll down the city roads with the Delhi government likely to flag them off next week, officials had said las week.

At present, there are two e-bus depots to house these vehicles — Mundela Kalan and Rohini Sector 37.

Delhi Transport Corporation’s first electric bus was flagged off by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in January.

The chief minister had said 300 more such buses will soon join the public transport in the city.

The buses are equipped with CCTV cameras, two-way central command and control centre (CCC) at Kashmere Gate, 10 panic buttons in each bus and a hooter.

The Delhi government had last week approved the induction of 1,500 low-floor electric buses in its public transportation fleet.

(with ANI and PTI inputs)

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 06:48 PM IST