Delhi govt allocates PWD portfolio to deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia

The Delhi government on Wednesday allocated Public Works Department (PWD) portfolio to Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in addition to the portfolios he is currently holding.

Earlier, the PWD department was under Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain.

"In exercise of powers conferred under Rule 3 of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Allocation of Business Rules) 1993, the Lt Governor in consent with the Chief Minister is pleased to allocate portfolio of Public Works Department to Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister in addition to the portfolios he is presently holding," read the statement.

The decision was taken by Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Ani Baijal in consultation with the chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

According to the official statement, Sisodia is already in charge of education, finance, planning, land and building, vigilance, services, tourism, art, culture and language, labour and employment.

The official statement further mentioned that Satyendar Jain will be handling health, industries, power, home, urban development, irrigation and flood control and water.

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 06:22 PM IST