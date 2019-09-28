Delhi government to sell onion at Rs 23.90 per kg from Saturday: CM Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Friday announced the onions in the city will be sold at Rs 23.90 per kilogramme through mobile vans and at Ration shops from Saturday.

Making the announcement, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said onion prices are as high as Rs 60-80 per kg in the country. "The Delhi government will provide onions at Rs 23.90 per kg in all 70 Vidhan sabhas through 70 mobile vans and at 400 Ration shops." One individual can buy up to five kilogram of onion. "The rate are for next five days," Kejriwal said adding there will be strict action against black marketing. The government has made arrangements for 1 lakh kg of onions.

"We will decide on the further requisition based on the sale and consumption of onions in these five days. We will continue with this move till the prices of onions are stabilised." Speaking on the number of fair price shops and mobile vans, the Chief Minister said that based on the demand of onions per constituency, the government will determine the requirement of positioning more fair price shops and mobile vans in the city.

"The onion sale points will operate between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. and no ID will be required for purchasing onion from these points. I hope that the people will be honest and only purchase onions for family use."