Delhi Government to declare Class 9, 11 results today on official website - edudel.nic.in

The results of Class 9 and 11 students are going to be announced today by the Delhi Government on the official website of Delhi Directorate of Education - edudel.nic.in
For schools that were unable to conduct annual examinations, marks will be allotted based on the students' midterms and for those that did not conduct midterm exams, results will be declared on the basis of the average marks obtained in the best two of five main subjects.
The Education Directorate of Delhi, tweeting about it said, “The day you all have been waiting for is here. Results of class IX and XI shall be available from today, June 22. Students can check their results on our website http://edudel.nic.in We wish you the very best.”
The results can be checked online by following the steps listed below:
Step 1: Go to the official website of Delhi Directorate of Education - edudel.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the result link
Step 3: Key in your credentials
Step 4: Click on submit
Step 5: Download the result
Step 6: Take a printout for further reference
The Delhi government on Thursday cancelled the exams for class 9 and 11 students due to the ongoing pandemic.
Students of classes 9 and 11 whose final exams could not be completed in view of the second wave of Covid-19 in Delhi will be promoted on the basis of marks obtained in the mid-term examination, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who is also the education minister said.
"While students of Class 8 were promoted without any hassle due to the no-detention policy, roadblocks in the promotion of students of classes 9 and 11 needed to be reduced. Annual examinations of classes 9 and 11, which were supposed to be conducted from April 12 onwards, were cancelled by the Delhi Government, keeping in mind the safety and security of students," Sisodia further stated.