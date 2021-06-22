Delhi Government to declare Class 9, 11 results today on official website - edudel.nic.in

The results of Class 9 and 11 students are going to be announced today by the Delhi Government on the official website of Delhi Directorate of Education - edudel.nic.in

For schools that were unable to conduct annual examinations, marks will be allotted based on the students' midterms and for those that did not conduct midterm exams, results will be declared on the basis of the average marks obtained in the best two of five main subjects.

The Education Directorate of Delhi, tweeting about it said, “The day you all have been waiting for is here. Results of class IX and XI shall be available from today, June 22. Students can check their results on our website http://edudel.nic.in We wish you the very best.”