Delhi government takes cue from Aaditya Thackeray's Mumbai 24×7 model, to keep restaurants open round-the-clock

In January, the Maharashtra cabinet approved a plan to allow Mumbai malls, restaurants and multiplexes to stay open around the clock. Aaditya Thackeray back then had said that the government's decision could help generate more revenue and jobs, in addition to the existing five lakh people working in the service sector.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday the Delhi government said keeping restaurants open 24X7 will help the industry generate more employment through higher demand. This will set an example of the "Delhi Model" of ease of doing business, it said.

"On the request of restaurateurs to allow 24x7 business, it was agreed that restaurants will be allowed to operate at all hours subject to the condition that they submit an undertaking that they will take care of the health and security of their entire staff," the statement said.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting and gave directions for removing unnecessary hassles in running of restaurants in the national capital. "Delhi's restaurants are the pride of Delhi and provide employment to lakhs of people. I have directed all the respective departments to remove unnecessary hassles in the smooth running of restaurants in Delhi," Kejriwal said after the meeting.

