Delhi government prepares for 'probable' locust attack; advisory issued for spraying pesticides

2020 has not been a benevolent year thus far. Even as India continues to battle the novel coronavirus outbreak, there is a new threat looming. Locust swarms have invaded several areas in western and central india, destroying crops and creating additional concern for the state officials.
The national capital of Delhi too is preparing for the worst, and on Thursday, the government released an advisory for spraying pesticides to deal with the insects. While the destructive pests are yet to descend on Delhi, taking into account the probability of an attack, the government is taking precautionary measures.
A meeting was called by Delhi Labour Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday at his residence over the locust menace.
The Delhi Cabinet Minister later took to Twitter to add that the Agriculture Department will also run awareness programmes to make the people and farmers of Delhi aware of this new threat.
As per the circular that was released by the Delhi government, all concerned authorities have been instructed to take measures to "control and eradicate the locusts" so as to avoid damage to crops, gardens, orchards and so on in the National Capital Territory.
"As the swarm usually fly in day time, and rest during night time therefore the locusts should not be allowed to rest especially during night," the circular adds. To this end, it lists out pesticides that can be sprayed by the authorities at night.
As of Thursday afternoon, the swarms have affected, amongst others, parts of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. Odisha has begun preparing for a possible attack, Punjab remains alert.
Delhi's battle against the coronavirus too continues. According to data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website on Thursday afternoon, 15,257 cases have been recorded till date. Of these, 7264 people have been cured and discharged or have migrated. There have been 303 fatalities.
