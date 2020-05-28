Delhi government prepares for 'probable' locust attack; advisory issued for spraying pesticides

2020 has not been a benevolent year thus far. Even as India continues to battle the novel coronavirus outbreak, there is a new threat looming. Locust swarms have invaded several areas in western and central india, destroying crops and creating additional concern for the state officials.

The national capital of Delhi too is preparing for the worst, and on Thursday, the government released an advisory for spraying pesticides to deal with the insects. While the destructive pests are yet to descend on Delhi, taking into account the probability of an attack, the government is taking precautionary measures.

A meeting was called by Delhi Labour Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday at his residence over the locust menace.

The Delhi Cabinet Minister later took to Twitter to add that the Agriculture Department will also run awareness programmes to make the people and farmers of Delhi aware of this new threat.