Delhi government likely to sell seized liquor, at 25% less price

New Delhi: The Delhi government is likely to sell seized liquor and at 25 per cent less than actual price, an official said on Friday. The official told PTI that the Delhi finance department has approved the proposal of the excise department.

An order in this regard will be issued soon, the official said, adding that at present, the excise department destructs seized illegal liquor, including those meant for sale in Haryana, during raids. "First, we will get the seized liquor tested. If we are satisfied with its quality, we will then sell it at 25 per cent less than actual price," the official said, adding, "The seized liquor will be sold at government-run shops in the city." Officials said the move will boost the revenue of the Delhi government.