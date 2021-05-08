Delhi gets less O2 despite SC order

Agencies / New Delhi

Despite Supreme Court’s direction to the Centre to supply 700 MT of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) daily to Delhi, the national capital received only 488 MT oxygen on Friday.

Delhi received 488 MT oxygen on May 7, which is 30 per cent less than the 700 MT that the Supreme Court had directed the Centre to supply to the national capital, said AAP MLA Raghav Chadha on Saturday.The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre to keep supplying 700 MT of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) to Delhi for treating COVID-19 patients on a daily basis till further orders.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is also the nodal minister of Delhi government for Covid management, on Saturday said, "We need around 700 MT oxygen per day to meet the requirements of the growing number of Covid patients getting admitted to the several hospitals.”

"However, Delhi on Friday received only 487 MT oxygen. The requirement is likely to go up to around 976 MT a day in the coming days." AAP leader Chadha said receiving 700 MT oxygen just for a day won't do the job and that the Centre needs to provide the supply continuously, as it is Delhi's right.