Delhi gets 10,000-bed Covid centre

New Delhi
Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal on Sunday inaugurated the 10,000-bed Sardar Patel COVID-19 care centre at the Radha Soami Satsang Beas complex in south Delhi’s Chhattarpur. The facility is sprawled over an area roughly the size of 20 football fields and has 200 enclosures with 50 beds each.
The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is the nodal agency to operate this facility. ITBP Director General Surjeet Singh Deswal was present at the inauguration.
The centre will treat mild and asymptomatic coronavirus patients, including those who are asymptomatic but cannot afford home isolation. The volunteers from the Radha Soami Satsang Beas will help the ITBP and Delhi government to run this one-of-its-kind facility. Delhi Chief Secretary Vjay Kumar Dev had visited the Centre on Saturday.
“The first set of patients will come to the centre on Sunday," Additional District Magistrate (South) Arun Gupta told IANS.
The LG addressed a gathering praised the efforts made to set up the facility. “This massive facility has been made possible only because of the joint efforts of the ITBP, Delhi administration, followers of the dera and other authorities. It will definitely help reduce rush of patients in COVID-19 dedicated hospitals in the national capital,” Baijal said.
Recently, NGO EKPRAYAS donated sanitisation kits for patients at the facility. Sangini Saheli, a women-led public welfare initiative, too stepped in and began supply of free sanitary napkins to women patients at the COVID care centre. The DM (South) requested Reliance Jio to support the endeavour by augmenting data connectivity at the centre. Sources said the telecom giant had given a positive response to the request and one company team had visited the centre to take stock of the situation.
Total 2,244 new cases and 63 deaths were reported in Delhi on Sunday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 99,444. As per the official data, the COVID-19 cases includes 71,339 recovered/discharged/migrated, 25,038 active cases and 3,067 deaths. The govt said 6,43,504 samples have been tested so far.
Karnataka’s biggest Covid care centre in Bengaluru
Bengaluru: The sprawling Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) on the outskirts of the city has been converted into a 10,000-bed Covid care centre. It is the largest such centre in Karnataka and will house Covid patients who are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms. The government is fighting a tough battle as the number of Covid cases are on a steep rise in Bengaluru. The city has so far recorded 9,580 Covid cases of which 8,167 are currently active. Due to the sudden spike in cases in Bengaluru in the past week, civic officials have started converting indoor stadiums and ashrams into Covid Care Centres. —Shankar Raj
Shah, Rajnath, Kejri visit Covid hosp built by DRDO
New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited a newly-created temporary hospital with 1,000 beds, including 250 in the ICU, for COVID-19 patients here on Sunday, officials said.
The facility has been constructed in just 12 days near the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport on a piece of land belonging to the Ministry of Defence.
"Visited the 1,000 bed Sardar Patel Covid Hospital, which has 250 ICU beds, along with @rajnathsingh ji. DRDO built it in record time of 12 days with assistance from MHA, MOHFW, Armed Forces and Tata Trust," Shah said in a tweet.
"PM Narendra Modi ji is fully committed to helping the people of Delhi in these challenging times and this Covid hospital, yet again, highlights the resolve. I thank the DRDO, Tatas and our armed forces medical personnel who have risen to the occasion and helped tackle the emergency," Shah added.
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also accompanied Shah and Singh.
First female plasma donor says more women should come forward: The first female plasma donor in Delhi on Sunday asked more women to donate their ‘antibody rich’ plasma and contribute towards the fight against the virus. Bhumika Kohli (20), a journalism student and resident of Rohini, tested positive on May 30. Her brother Arpit Kohli was diagnosed on May 25. The brother-sister duo donated plasma at the country’s first plasma bank at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences here on Saturday.
