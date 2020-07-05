Delhi gets 10,000-bed Covid centre

New Delhi

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal on Sunday inaugurated the 10,000-bed Sardar Patel COVID-19 care centre at the Radha Soami Satsang Beas complex in sou­th Delhi’s Chhattarpur. The facility is sprawled over an area roughly the size of 20 football fields and has 200 enclosures with 50 beds each.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is the nodal agency to operate this facility. ITBP Director General Surjeet Singh Deswal was present at the inauguration.

The centre will treat mild and asymptomatic coronavirus patients, including those who are asymptomatic but cannot afford home isolation. The volunteers from the Radha Soami Satsang Beas will help the ITBP and Delhi government to run this one-of-its-kind facility. Delhi Chief Secretary Vjay Kumar Dev had visited the Centre on Saturday.

“The first set of patients will come to the centre on Sunday," Additional District Magistrate (South) Arun Gupta told IANS.

The LG addressed a gathering praised the efforts made to set up the facility. “This massive facility has been made possible only because of the joint efforts of the ITBP, Delhi administration, followers of the dera and other authorities. It will definitely help reduce rush of patients in COVID-19 dedicated hospitals in the national capital,” Baijal said.

Recently, NGO EKPRAYAS donated sanitisation kits for patients at the facility. Sangini Saheli, a women-led public welfare initiative, too stepped in and began supply of free sanitary napkins to women patients at the COVID care centre. The DM (South) requested Reliance Jio to support the endeavour by augmenting data connectivity at the centre. Sources said the telecom giant had given a positive response to the request and one company team had visited the centre to take stock of the situation.

Total 2,244 new cases and 63 deaths were reported in Delhi on Sunday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 99,444. As per the official data, the COVID-19 cases includes 71,339 recovered/discharged/migrated, 25,038 active cases and 3,067 deaths. The govt said 6,43,504 samples have been tested so far.