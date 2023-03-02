Delhi: Former Air Force officer dies by suicide, wife kills self after returning from hospital

At their residence in South Delhi, a former Indian Air Force (IAF) officer and his wife died by suicide, according to the police.
Both Ajay Pal, 37, and Monika, 32, allegedly consumed poison at different times before passing away.
Monika found Ajay unconscious in the house and took him to hospital
Monika Pal reportedly discovered her spouse on Wednesday, unconscious and foaming at the mouth. He was pronounced dead at the hospital when she arrived there.
Monkia on returning home from hospital consumed posion
Monika Pal allegedly drank poison in the afternoon after returning home. She was already dead when the police officers forced open the door.
The two got married a year ago.
The police are investigating to find out the motive behind the suicides.
