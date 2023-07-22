 Delhi Floods: Yamuna Water Level Continues To Stay Above Danger Mark
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi Floods: Yamuna Water Level Continues To Stay Above Danger Mark

Delhi Floods: Yamuna Water Level Continues To Stay Above Danger Mark

After July 13, the Yamuna had been receding gradually after reaching an all-time high of 208.66 meters but there have been marginal fluctuations in the water level over the last two-three days.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 22, 2023, 09:30 AM IST
article-image
Delhi Floods: Yamuna Water Level Continues To Stay Above Danger Mark | ANI

New Delhi: The water level in Yamuna river at Old Railway Bridge continued to stay above the danger mark as it was recorded at 205.48 meters at 10:00 pm on Friday. After days of receding, the Yamuna water-level in the national capital once again crossed the danger mark of 205.33 meters on Friday evening.

Yamuna Water Started Receding On July 13

Meanwhile, the hourly water discharge from Hathni Kund Barrage which had gone up to the extent of approximately 3,60,000 cusecs on July 11 is now flowing at 29,973 cusecs as recorded at 7:00 pm on Friday. After July 13, the Yamuna had been receding gradually after reaching an all-time high of 208.66 meters but there have been marginal fluctuations in the water level over the last two-three days.

The water level dropped below the danger mark at 8 pm on July 18 after flowing above the threshold for eight days. The river breached the danger mark at 5 pm on July 10, leading to extensive flooding of the national capital.Earlier, following a noticeable improvement in the waterlogging situation, the Delhi government lifted the ban on entry of heavy vehicles into the national capital.

Considering the improvement of the flood situation and descending water level of Yamuna River, it has been decided by the competent authorities to withdraw all the restrictions imposed as per the orders on July 13th and 17th with effect from July 19th," read an official statement.

Read Also
Delhi Flood: Yamuna Water Level Reaches Walls Of Taj Mahal; Visuals Surface
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Manipur Sexual Assault Re-Run: 2 Women Stripped Naked, Assaulted By Mob in Bengal Market; Disturbing...

Manipur Sexual Assault Re-Run: 2 Women Stripped Naked, Assaulted By Mob in Bengal Market; Disturbing...

Delhi HC Orders Tehelka, Tarun Tejpal & 2 Others To Pay ₹2 Crore Damages For Defaming Army Officer...

Delhi HC Orders Tehelka, Tarun Tejpal & 2 Others To Pay ₹2 Crore Damages For Defaming Army Officer...

WATCH: Rajasthani Dancer Balances 3 Cylinders On His Head In Trending Instagram Reel

WATCH: Rajasthani Dancer Balances 3 Cylinders On His Head In Trending Instagram Reel

Delhi Floods: Yamuna Water Level Continues To Stay Above Danger Mark

Delhi Floods: Yamuna Water Level Continues To Stay Above Danger Mark

Manipur Sexual Assault Case: Fifth Arrest Made In 3 Days; Cops Nabs 19-Year-Old Accused

Manipur Sexual Assault Case: Fifth Arrest Made In 3 Days; Cops Nabs 19-Year-Old Accused