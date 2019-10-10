Delhi: Five-month-old boy dies after iron nail pierces in his forehead during fight between parents

In a shocking incident, on Wednesday a five-month-old boy died two days after an iron nail pierced in his forehead. The nail pierced in the boy's forehead when his father was allegedly beating his mother with a stick that had a protruding nail in east Delhi’s Kondli.

According to Hindustan Times, the police are now on lookout for the child's father, who is absconding since his death. The man earlier worked as an operation theatre (OT) technician in a private hospital in Ghaziabad. He was unemployed for the past few months. The child’s mother works as a nurse in a private clinic.

The incident took place when, the toddler was in his mother’s lap when his father allegedly started assaulting her with the stick following a quarrel over some issue on Sunday. During the assault, the stick hit the child’s forehead. That is when an iron nail attached to the stick pierced his forehead and he started bleeding, the police told the Hindustan Times.

Later, the child was rushed to a nearby clinic where a doctor gave the child first aid and discharged him. The child was recovering and was fine until Tuesday morning when he started throwing up. " His parents against rushed him to the clinic where the doctors found the child’s condition critical and referred him to a private hospital in Patparganj," a policer officer told the leading daily.

The child was rushed to hospital, where he was declared dead. After which the hospital authorities informed police about the toddler’s death. Later the body of the toddler was sent to Lal Bahadur Shastri hospital where autopsy was conducted. The autopsy report revealed that the child died due to internal bleeding in his head. A case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been registered under section 304 of Indian Penal Code at the Ghazipur police station.