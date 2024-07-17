Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts At Narela Industrial Area; Visuals Surface

New Delhi: Huge fires broke out early on Wednesday morning at the famed Gulati restaurant in the national capital's Pandara market and at a factory in the city's Narela Industrial area, fire department officials said.

A total of 15 fire tenders rushed at 1:30 am to the polyethene manufacturing factory located in Block-G, Narela Industrial Area and the cooling process continued well into the day, officials said.

#WATCH | Delhi: Fire broke out at Shop no 8, Gulati Restaurant, near Bikaner House in Pandara Market. A total of 5 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. No casualties reported. pic.twitter.com/LqIlJ7nMsZ — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2024

#WATCH | A fire broke out at a polythene manufacturing factory in Block -G Narela Industrial Area, earlier today. 15 fire tenders rushed to the site and soon the fire was brought under control.



(Source: Delhi Fire Service) pic.twitter.com/cQXNFUMQA9 — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2024

About The Incident

As per information from Delhi Fire Service, a fire broke out among plastic granules and finished materials stored on the factory's ground, first and second floors.

Meanwhile, at the fire in the restaurant in Pandara Park, a total of five brigade vehicles managed to bring the blaze under control. No casualties were reported in the incident. The fire broke out in the seating area of the restaurant and soon spread to the first floor, officials said

A resident in the house located on the first floor of the building housing the restaurant said that the first and second-floor flats suffered damage in the blaze.

The local identified as Jagmati also alleged that safety and precautions were not maintained by the restaurant.

"The fire took place at the Gulati restaurant and spread towards the first floor. Two government NDMC flats were damaged due to the fire. All electrical appliances, including air conditioners and fans, were damaged. Safety and precautions need to be maintained by the restaurant," she said.

Satish Kumar, who said his house suffered damage said that they were sleeping when they started experiencing suffocation due to the fire.

"We started experiencing suffocation due to the fire. We ran with the children. All roads were blocked due to the fire. No fire precautions are there" he said.

On July 15, Delhi Fire Service personnel doused a fire that broke out in a multi-story building in Mayur Vihar Phase 2. The fire damaged a uniform manufacturing shop and a cafe located near the Neelam Mata Temple.