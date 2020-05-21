Delhi Fire: CM Arvind Kejriwal prays for everyone's safety as fire services douse the flames at Rajendra Palace

On Thursday, fire broke out at a jewellery showroom near Rajendra Place in Delhi.
No casualties have been reported so far and 12 fire tenders are present at the spot to extinguish the fire.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter and announced that he is closely monitoring the situation.
"I am closely monitoring the fire incident in Rajendra Place. No casualties yet. Our fire services are doing their best to douse the flames. Praying for everyone's safety and well-being," he tweeted.
(More details awaited)
