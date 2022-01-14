Delhi: Fire breaks out at three-storey factory in Mangolpuri area

A fire broke out at a factory in Delhi's Mangolpuri area on Friday.

Reportedly, the three-storey building immersed in fire.

Over 10 fire fighting engines were rushed to the incident to take control of the situation and douse the fire.

Rescue operation in underway and further details are awaited

(this is a developing story)

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 06:58 PM IST