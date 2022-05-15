Delhi fire: BJP takes aim at CM Arvind Kejriwal, as rivalry with AAP grows

Hitting out at Delhi government, the BJP alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's mishandling is responsible for the mishap and loss of lives in the Mundka fire.

The BJP also said that the devastating fire that claimed 27 lives could have been averted or contained had the fire tenders arrived on time.

In-charge of BJP's national information and technology department Amit Malviya tweeted, "The devastating fire in Mundka that claimed 27 lives could have been averted or contained had the fire tenders arrived on time. 1.5 hours delay is completely inexplicable. Arvind Kejriwal's mishandling is responsible for the mishap and loss of lives. He must be made accountable."

This is the latest in the escalating and increasingly bitter feud between the BJP and the AAP, which has increasingly come under the sights of the saffron party following its decisive win in the Punjab state elections.

Arvind Kejriwal has increasingly mixed populism with politics, religion with promises of education and health, trying to attempt to beat the BJP at its own game - and seemed to draw a good response with his attacks on the BJP.

BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga - arrested last week by Punjab Police for allegedly making provocative statements promoting religious enmity and criminal intimidation - on Wednesday claimed he had been treated 'like a terrorist' because he had asked the AAP chief about promises to act against the accused in the 2015 Guru Granth Sahib sacrilege case.

Amid the intensifying AAP-BJP standoff over the demolition of “illegal structures” by BJP-ruled MCDs, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has called a meeting on Saturday to formulate a strategy “to counter BJP’s politics” over the anti-encroachment drives.

On Saturday, AAP threatened to bulldoze the office and home of the BJP’s Delhi president, Adesh Gupta, alleging that the municipal corporations are demolishing homes of only the poor and turning a blind eye to the “illegal construction” by BJP councillors and leaders.

In a recent development in the Mundka fire incident case, Delhi Police on Sunday arrested Manish Lakra, the owner of the ill-fated building that was gutted in the fire two days ago.

Lakra, a resident of Mundka village, resided on the top floor of the building and went absconding after the incident that claimed the lives of 27 people. However, it is yet to be learnt whether or not he was present in the building at the time of the incident.

The building had Ground plus three floors. The ground, first and second floors were occupied by a single company whose owners -- Harish Goel and Varun Goel -- were also arrested. Most of the people, at the time of the incident, were present on the second floor of the building.

