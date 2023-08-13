Delhi: Factory Fire In Alipur Brought Under Control; None Injured

ANI

New Delhi: The fire that broke out in a chemical factory in the Alipur area of New Delhi on Sunday evening has been brought under control.

The fire department had received a call at around 3.10pm, following which 20 fire tenders were rushed to the site. No one has been injured in the incident. As it stands, the cause of the fire is being ascertained.

(With inputs from ANI)

