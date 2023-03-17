Delhi excise policy case: Rouse Avenue court reserves order for further custody of Manish Sisodia

Manish Sisodia | ANI

Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court in its hearing on Friday reserved the Order for further custody of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Sisodia was earlier sent to the Enforcement Directorate's custody for seven days in the Delhi liquor policy case on March 10. ED had sought at least 10 days to question the Aam Aadmi Party leader over alleged money laundering in framing the liquor policy, which was later scrapped.

The ED arrested Sisodia on March 9. Before the ED arrest, the CBI had arrested him over alleged corruption in framing Delhi’s liquor policy. On Friday, Sisodia’s bail request in the CBI case was moved for hearing on March 21.

"Want to confront Sisodia with others," says ED

The ED told the special Rouse Avenue Court that it has summoned officers and wants to confront them with Sisodia in custody to follow where the money trail in the Delhi liquor policy case leads to. The ED said the proceeds of the crime is worth at least Rs 292 crore.

Sisodia's lawyer slams ED

Slamming the ED, Sisodia’s lawyer Dayan Krishna told court that, “It has become a fashion these days that the agencies take arrests as a right. It's time for the courts to come down heavily on this sense of entitlement.”

Earlier in the day, Manish Sisodia appeared before the Rouse Avenue court for hearing on ED's latest plea amid his ongoing custody in the Tihar Jail.

The supporters of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged a protest outside the court premises and raised slogans in Sisodia's support, whereas those from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a protest seeking Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's resignation over the case.

Sisodia's arguments in the court

Sisodia's lawyer, opposing the ED's plea, said it is executive's job to make policy, which goes through several layers. "Delhi excise policy was accepted by LG and others, they must have examined it," Sisodia's lawyer further told the court.

The deputy CM's lawyer also questioned jurisdiction of the central agency in policy matters. "How can ED look into policy making in money-laundering case?" Sisodia's lawyer asked the court.

"ED has not found single penny related to my client, case entirely based on hearsay," Sisodia's lawyer told the court. Terming the PMLA as 'draconian', Sisodia's lawyer said the AAP leader was arrested only to be kept in jail. "Time has come for courts to come down heavily on such arrests," the lawyer stressed.