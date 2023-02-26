Delhi excise policy case: Sisodia anticipates arrest, Kejriwal says 'will take care of your family'

Delhi excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal says 'Will take care of your family, don’t worry', after Manish Sisodia called for questioning |

Manish Sisodia, the deputy chief minister of Delhi, was being questioned by the CBI when he arrived at the office on Sunday after praying at Rajghat.

Earlier in the day, before reaching the CBI office, Manish made an appearance at Raj Ghat and addressed the workers. Sisodia became emotional while referring to his wife while addressing workers and supporters at Bapu's Samadhi Rajghat. Manish Sisodia said, "Today when they are sending me to jail, my wife is alone at home....you have to take care."

Kejirwal assures Sisodia

However, replying to his request, Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal said that he need not worry about them and will take care of his family. Kejriwal, from his Twitter account, tweeted, "We will take care of your family, Manish, don’t worry."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Curfew around CBI HQ

In order to maintain law and order in the South District has implemented Section 144, and access to CBI offices is now controlled, according to Delhi Police. This has been done to prevent any confusion while the AAP leader's investigation is still ongoing.

Manish says will cooperate with CBI

"Going to CBI again today, will cooperate fully in the entire investigation. The love of lakhs of children and the blessings of crores of countrymen are with us. I don't care if I have to stay in jail for a few months. I am a follower of Bhagat Singh, Bhagat Singh was hanged for the country. It is a small thing to go to jail because of such false allegations." Manish tweeted from his Twitter account.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

On Sunday, Sisodia received an inquiry request

Sisodia was initially contacted last Sunday, but he asked for a postponement because the Budget process was still in progress. The CBI subsequently requested that he attend on February 26. In the Delhi Cabinet, Sisodia is also in charge of finance.