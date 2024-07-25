 Delhi Excise Policy Case: ₹42 Crore Spent On Arvind Kejriwal's Legal Fees Since His Arrest By ED In March?
Delhi Excise Policy Case: ₹42 Crore Spent On Arvind Kejriwal's Legal Fees Since His Arrest By ED In March?

A tweet on X on Thursday stirred controversy by alleging that ₹42 crore might have been spent on legal fees for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's bail since his March 21 arrest by the ED. This raised questions about who is footing these significant costs.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, July 25, 2024, 06:25 PM IST
article-image
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal | PTI Photo/Arun Sharma

A tweet, on X, on Thursday stirred controversy, alleging that ₹42 crore may have been spent on legal fees for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's bail since his arrest on March 21 by ED. The tweet raised questions about who is covering these substantial costs.

“Sources say since  Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest on March 21.. ₹42 Cr has  been spent on lawyers for his bail— If true, who is footing the bill ??!!!” posted X user @_pallavighosh.

A battery of lawyers including Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Ramesh Gupta, Kapil Sibal, N Hariharan, Rahul Mehra, B S Joon, Rishikesh Kumar and Mohd Irshad have helped AAP shape its legal defence in the cases related to Delhi excise policy.

Court extends judicial custody of Arvind Kejriwal till August 8

Meanwhile, the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi has extended Kejriwal's judicial custody until August 8 in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. Kejriwal appeared before the court via video conference from Tihar Jail in the ongoing Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case related to the alleged liquor scam. This extension follows the expiration of his previous custody period, which was set to end today.

article-image

Earlier on July 18, the Delhi High Court reserved its order on Kejriwal's request for two additional legal meetings with his lawyers through video conferencing from jail. This plea was contested by the counsel for jail authorities and the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Justice Neena Bansal Krishna has yet to deliver a ruling.

The Rouse Avenue Court had previously denied Kejriwal’s application for two additional meetings with his lawyers via video conferencing on July 1. Special Judge Kaveri Baweja rejected the request, leading to further legal challenges for the Chief Minister.

