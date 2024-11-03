 Delhi: Ex-DSP Suffering From Cancer Attacked By 2 Sisters In Vasundhara Enclave Over Honking Dispute
Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, November 03, 2024, 03:10 PM IST
article-image
Anekant Apartments in east Delhi's Vasundhara Enclave | Social media

In a shocking incident on Friday night, two sisters attacked a former DSP of Uttar Pradesh Police in East Delhi's Anekant Apartments, Vasundhara Enclave, over a dispute related to honking. The sisters allegedly assaulted the elderly man, Ashok Sharma, a retired police officer, with clay lamps and flower pots, injuring him. Sharma, who is also a cancer patient, was admitted to LBS Hospital by police and discharged later that night.

The next day, the same sisters allegedly attacked Sharma’s family members, including his wife Shanti Sharma and daughters Reena and Pratibha, as they stood outside their apartment. The attackers reportedly bit, beat, and attempted to stab the three women.

After the assault, the sisters locked themselves inside their flat once again. Police from the New Ashok Nagar station arrived at the scene around 6:30 PM, responding to reports of the ongoing disturbance. Residents had gathered outside flat number one, where Sharma identified the suspects as Bhavya Jain and Chhavi Jain.

Despite repeated warnings from the police, the sisters refused to come out of their flat. To force them out, the electricity and water supply to the apartment was cut off. Meanwhile, some residents deflated two tires of the sisters' Swift Dzire car. Enraged, the sisters eventually came out and recorded videos of the police and bystanders on their phones.

Attempting to escape, they got into their car and, in the process, hit ten people, including two police officers. The car also collided with several vehicles, including a PCR van, damaging them before breaking through the society’s gate barrier. In a dangerous chase that extended to Noida, they dragged a scooter for nearly 1.5 kilometers after hitting it.

The chase ended when the sisters’ car collided with a bus in Noida. Over 50 police personnel were involved in the pursuit, finally arresting the women.

This is not the first time the sisters have faced allegations. Around a month and a half ago, they reportedly held a society security guard hostage, assaulted him, and burned him with a hot iron. They then remained barricaded in their flat for three days. Despite these allegations, police had not previously managed to arrest them. A court-issued EOWA (Electronic Offense Warning Alert) notice is currently pending against them.

