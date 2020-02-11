Delhi Elections 2020 results: AAP wins all 12 seats reserved for SC candidates

The Aam Aadmi Party has emerged victorious on all the 12 seats reserved for SC candidates in the high-stakes Delhi Assembly polls, with the minimum victory margin being almost 12,000 votes.

Rajendra Pal Gautam, who is social welfare minister in the outgoing government, retained the Seemapuri seat by a whopping margin of over 56,000 votes against Lok Janshakti Party's Sant Lal.

The BJP fought this election in alliance with Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party.