Delhi elections 2020: How to find your polling booth online or via SMS

The voting for single-phase Assembly elections in Delhi will be held on February 8 and results will be declared on February 11. A total of 668 candidates are in the poll fray while the onus for electing the next government will be on around 1.47 crore voters.

Campaigning for Delhi Assembly polls came to a close on Thursday putting an end to rallies and roadshows by leaders as Delhiites prepare to vote. Among the most prominent issues, which remained in highlight during the campaigning process, was Shaheen Bagh, where people have been protesting for more than a month over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, among others.

But as citizens of Delhi prepare to cast their vote it is imperative that you check your polling booth. For checking polling booth one does not need to visit any government offices. Instead, it can be done online or via SMS.

Here's how to find your polling booth online or via SMS:

1. Log into the official website, National Voters' Services Portal, https://nvsp.in/.

2. Click on 'Search in Electoral Roll'

3. Input the following information -- your name, father/husband's name, age/date of birth and gender. You can also search your polling booth by putting in your state, district and assembly constituency.

4. Your polling booth name and other details will appear at the bottom of the page.

OR

You can also send an SMS to the voter helpline number - 1950. To know your polling booth, send an SMS to 1950 with space