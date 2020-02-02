Delhi elections 2020: Congress releases manifesto; promises unemployment allowance, cashback schemes

In its manifesto, the party has said that it will provide free power up to 300 unit per month if voted to power. The manifesto also committed to spending 25 percent budget each year on fighting pollution and improving transport facilities. An unemployment allowance of Rs 5,000 for graduates and Rs 7,500 for postgraduates per month will be provided under the Yuva Swabhiman Yojna.

Congress will also launch flagship cashback schemes for power and water supply to benefit consumers saving these resources. The party, if voted to power, will open 100 Indira Canteens to provide subsidised meals at Rs 15.

The Congress will challenge the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the Supreme Court and demand the Centre to withdraw the law. The party will also not implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the existing form of the National Population Register (NPR), if voted to power in Delhi.

