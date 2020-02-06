Delhi elections 2020: BSP candidate from Badarpur attacked by unidentified men 2 days before polls

New Delhi: BSP candidate from Badarpur, Narayan Dutt Sharma, was allegedly attacked by unknown people here in the early hours on Thursday.

Sharma said that his car was intercepted by another car, whose occupants unleashed an attack with sticks.

"I was returning from a meeting when some unknown people attacked my car with sticks. They stopped their car in front of my car. They were 8 or 10 people," said Narayan Dutt Sharma.