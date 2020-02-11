Delhi Election Results 2020: Manish Sisodia wins from Patparganj by over 2,000 votes

After trailing for a while, AAP's Manish Sisodia has won by over 2,000 votes from Patparganj seat. Earlier, While Aam Aadmi Party marches towards a win in Delhi, Manish Sisodia was trailing behind BJP's Ravinder Negi.

In earlier trends, Sisodia and Negi were in a see-saw battle to win the constituency seat in the assembly polls. Delhi Deputy CM and Aam Aadmi Party's Manish Sisodia is now leading by 31,29 votes after 13th round of counting from Patparganj assembly constituency. A day before voting day on February 7 Negi had slammed Sisodia after one of his officers on special duty was arrested by the CBI in a case of bribery. The east Delhi seat of Patparganj is a prestigious seat for the AAP after New Delhi constituency which is Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's seat.