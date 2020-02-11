Delhi Election Results 2020: Manish Sisodia wins from Patparganj by over 2,000 votes

After trailing for a while, AAP's Manish Sisodia has won by over 2,000 votes from Patparganj seat. Earlier, While Aam Aadmi Party marches towards a win in Delhi, Manish Sisodia was trailing behind BJP's Ravinder Negi.
In earlier trends, Sisodia and Negi were in a see-saw battle to win the constituency seat in the assembly polls. Delhi Deputy CM and Aam Aadmi Party's Manish Sisodia is now leading by 31,29 votes after 13th round of counting from Patparganj assembly constituency. A day before voting day on February 7 Negi had slammed Sisodia after one of his officers on special duty was arrested by the CBI in a case of bribery. The east Delhi seat of Patparganj is a prestigious seat for the AAP after New Delhi constituency which is Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's seat.
The BJP had won the seat in 1993 after which the seat had become a Congress stronghold till Sisodia won the seat for two consecutive terms in 2013 and 2015. The vote share of Sisodia in the constituency increasing from 41.5 per cent (2013) to 53.5 per cent (2015).
The counting of votes for 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly began amid tight security at 8 am today. Delhi went to polls in a single-phase on February 8. AAP, BJP, Congress are the main political parties in the fray. The primary fight is between the ruling AAP and the BJP which is seeking to make reentry into the state politics in the national capital after over 20 years.
