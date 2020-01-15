Delhi Election 2020: Who are the new candidates being fielded by AAP?

Shoaib Iqbal, a recent member of the AAP, is being fielded from Matia Mahal. He had joined the party recently from the Congress. MLA Aseem Ahmed Khan has been dropped in favour of the five consecutive time MLA who lost to AAP in 2015.

He had contested the 2013 polls from JD(U) and won. According to a News 18 report, sources claim that the party had been on the lookout for a prominent face to woo Muslim voters.

Another Congress defector turned AAP member, Parlad Singh Sawhney is the party's candidate for Chandni Chowk. He replaces MLA Alka Lamba who was disqualified from state Assembly by Speaker Ram Niwas Goel "on grounds of defection".

"My journey with AAP will end in 2020," she had earlier tweeted.