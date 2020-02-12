Delhi Election 2020: Swachh-Delhi, thanks to Jhaduwala

Steering clear of the traps that the BJP had set for him -- such as Shaheen Bagh -- and tip toeing through a political minefield, Arvind Kejriwal has been able to re-invent himself as a harbinger of development and record his second consecutive win as a chief minister.

For the BJP, it is a wake-up call of sorts which it has studiously ignored in MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Punjab, not to forget Maharashtra which it allowed unwittingly to slip out of its clasp.

For the Congress, it’s a story of steady decline, almost bordering on ruin, though it may like to describe the decadence as a tactical retreat to keep the BJP at bay.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram tweeted: "AAP won, bluff and bluster lost.