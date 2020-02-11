Delhi election 2020: Amid counting of votes, Amit Shah poster on 'victory' and 'defeat' surfaces in BJP office

In life, you lose some and you win some. The 'some' in question being seats in the Delhi Assembly in this case.
To quote Rudyard Kipling,
"If you can meet with Triumph and Disaster/And treat those two impostors just the same...
...Yours is the Earth and everything that’s in it/ And—which is more—you’ll be a Man, my son!"
Perhaps not exactly, the same, but the BJP Delhi seems to be at least aspiring towards a similar sentiment.
On Tuesday, as early trends showed the Aam Aadmi Party leading in about 52 seats, and the BJP in about 18, a Twitter user shared a poster as spotted "at the @BJP4Delhi office".
The poster, featuring Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah bears a caption stating, "We are not arrogant in victory and we don't get disappointed with defeat".
While exit polls had predicted a comfortable victory for the AAP, with the BJP expected to improve its numbers, the party has repeatedly rejected the prediction.
"There will be a huge difference in exit polls and the final results. We will wait for exact polls. Exit polls had failed in May elections (17th Lok Sabha polls) as well," Union Minister Prakash Javadekar had told ANI.
"We have seen ground reality and we have got a good response. We will come into power on February 11," he added.
Former AAP MLA and present BJP candidate from the Model town constituency, Kapil Mishra, added that "the people's mandate is with the BJP".
"We know the reality as we have worked on the ground. I must say, there is nothing to be surprised if Kejriwal gets defeated from New Delhi constituency," Mishra said while speaking to ANI.
Delhi BJP chief, Manoj Tiwari had earlier predicted that all the exit polls will "fail".
The BJP will get 48 seats and form the government he had written in a tweet.
