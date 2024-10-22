 Delhi: Elderly Man Robbed At Knife Point By Bike-Borne Thieves On Pretext Of Asking Directions In Vivek Vihar; CCTV VIDEO Surfaces
The entire incident was caught on a CCTV camera installed in the area, and the video of the robbery is circulating on social media. In the video, two bike-borne thieves stop the elderly man, who was on his scooter, and rob him at knifepoint in broad daylight.

Azhar Khan
Updated: Tuesday, October 22, 2024, 06:44 PM IST
article-image
Elderly Man Robbed At Knife Point | X

Delhi: In a shocking incident, an elderly man was robbed at knifepoint in eastern Delhi's Vivek Vihar on Tuesday morning. The entire incident was caught on a CCTV camera installed in the area, and the video of the robbery is circulating on social media. In the video, two bike-borne thieves stop the elderly man, who was on his scooter, and rob him at knifepoint in broad daylight.

The incident occurred in the Vivek Vihar area at around 7 AM on Tuesday. The elderly man was riding his scooter, heading somewhere early in the morning, when two bike-borne robbers stopped him under the pretext of asking for directions. The pillion rider got off the bike and approached the elderly man, who remained seated on his scooter. Both robbers were wearing helmets, as seen in the video.

The robber brandished a knife, terrifying the elderly man, who did not raise an alarm. He remained quietly seated on his scooter while the thief snatched his chain and a few other items. The robber then got back on the bike, and the thieves escaped from the scene after committing the crime. The elderly man remained seated on his scooter for some time after the robbers fled.

Eventually, the elderly man stood up and raised an alarm for help, but by then, the robbers had escaped. He was so shaken by the incident that he was unable to park his scooter properly, causing it to fall over as soon as he got off.

Incidents of snatching and looting have spiked in the national capital, with many such cases surfacing in recent times. Several gangs are active in Delhi, using various methods to rob people. One gang, known as the "Khujli gang," uses itching powder to distract victims before robbing them. Another gang is known for choking victims until they lose consciousness before robbing them.

There have been no reports of police action in connection with the robbery of the elderly man in Vivek Vihar, who was targeted under the pretext of asking for directions.

