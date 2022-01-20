Delhi: Drug addicts rob, kill bus conductor; police find two suspicious

New Delhi: Two drug addicts killed a bus conductor in a fit of rage when they robbed him and found only Rs 250 in his wallet in the Jagatpuri area of the national capital, a senior police official said on Thursday.

The incident occurred when the bus conductor, identified as Deepak, was sleeping in the vehicle.

The accused, identified as Faiz Rehman and Mohammed Faraz, have been arrested.

"Both have confessed that they were in need of Rs 5,000. They saw Deepak sleeping inside the bus and hatched a plot to rob him. But as Deepak had only Rs 250, they got agitated and stabbed him brutally. Deepak suffered serious injuries and collapsed on the floor while the accused ran away," the official added.

A day after the incident, people found Deepak's body lying in a pool of blood and called the police.

A case of murder was lodged and and a team formed to probe it.

On going through CCTV footage, police found two suspicious people near the murder spot and launched a manhunt for them.

"Finally both the accused were caught following a specific tip off. They broke down during the interrogation. They told the police that they thought that Deepak was having Rs 5,000 but when they found only Rs 250, they killed him in a fit of rage and ran away," said the police official.

The police said that both the accused were produced before a Delhi court which remanded them to 14 days judicial custody after the police told the court that they were not required for further interrogation.

The police are likely to file the charge sheet in this connection by next week.

