Delhi crowd loots street vendor selling mangoes; Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga offers to pay him

Amid the lockdown enforced due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, social distancing went for a toss in Delhi's Jagatpuri area when a street vendor selling mangoes was looted by a crowd.
Chhote, the fruit-seller, said that a fight broke out in the area and some people asked him to move his cart. The people around took advantage of this situation and looted the mango seller.
In a video going viral on the internet, people are even seen stopping their bikes and rushing to steal the mangoes. A small traffic jam was caused in the area due to the incident.
"I had 15 crates of mangoes here worth about Rs 30,000. They took everything," Chhote told NDTV.
Due to the lockdown, the business is slow and this incident has practically broken my back, said Chhote.
Meanwhile, BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga offered to help Chhote and pay him Rs 30,000 from his pocket. Taking to Twitter, Bagga wrote, "Can anyone help to provide contact number of this Fruit seller. I will pay him 30,000 Rs from my pocket."
Immediately, a Twitter user provided Bagga with the location of the fruit- seller. The BJP leader thanked him for providing the address.
Meanwhile, Delhi has over 12,000 COVID-19 cases and the death toll has reached 208.
