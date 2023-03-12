e-Paper Get App
Delhi Crime: Man stabbed by sister's ex-husband in Kalyanpuri

Police added that the victim has been identified as Neeraj and that the crime took place in Block 44 of Kalyanvaas.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, March 12, 2023, 08:47 AM IST
Delhi Crime: Man stabbed by sister's ex-husband in Kalyanpuri | Representative Image

On Saturday, a 40-year-old man was fatally stabbed in the Kalyanpuri neighbourhood of east Delhi by the ex-husband of his sister.

The victim's relatives allegedly claimed that the previous husband of Neeraj's sister, who had travelled from Uttarakhand, was responsible for the incident, according to the police.

Attacked wife and mother

The accused allegedly attacked Neeraj, his wife Vimal, 38, and his mother Sunita, 60, before fleeing their east Delhi home, according to the witnesses who spoke to police.

A senior police officer reported that Neeraj, who was rushed to the hospital by his son Vineet, was confirmed brought dead by the medics, adding that the injured are receiving treatment.

Eyewitness' statement

An eyewitness said that Neeraj and Vineet were sound asleep when Mahender entered their apartment on Saturday early and attacked Neeraj with a chopper. According to the police, the suspects also attacked Vineet's grandmother and mother when they stepped in to save Neeraj.

They said that once the eyewitness's account was recorded, a case was opened and an investigation started.

Another stabbing incident in Delhi

In a different instance, a 21-year-old male was fatally stabbed on Saturday afternoon in the Trilokpuri neighbourhood of east Delhi, according to the police. They added that a case had been filed and an additional investigation is ongoing.

