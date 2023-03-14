 Delhi Crime: Man dies in road accident, friends dump his body in underpass; arrested
Updated: Tuesday, March 14, 2023, 10:13 AM IST
Delhi Crime: Man dies in road accident, friends dump his body in underpass; arrested

After the auto-rickshaw they were riding in collapsed, three pals discarded their friend's body in an underpass in the Vivek Vihar neighbourhood of the city, reported Delhi Police.

Police claim that one of them was hurt in an accident involving the auto-rickshaw they were riding in.

"The injured boy died later. He was then taken from the spot in the same auto-rickshaw by his three friends, However, instead of taking him to a hospital, they dumped him at an underpass in the Vivek Vihar area," a police officer said.

Further, according to the police, the auto-rickshaw belonged to one of the three accused persons.

"All three of them have been arrested and an investigation is underway," the officer added.

Further details are awaited.

