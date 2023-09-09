Delhi Crime: Man Beaten To Death While Saving Son From Group Of Boys Attacking Him With Bricks

Man Beaten To Death While Saving Son | Representative image

New Delhi, September 9: A 38-year-old man died while attempting to shield his son from a group of boys attacking him with bricks here, said a police official on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Mohammad Hanif, a resident of Sanjay Colony area in Southeast Delhi. The official said that Hanif’s two minor sons were also injured in the clash. According to police, the incident occurred on Friday around 11 p.m when Hanif's 14-year-old son ventured out to retrieve his parked bike from a nearby street.

Heated argument rapidly escalated into a physical altercation

There, he encountered a group of four-five boys occupying the bike, obstructing his path. Despite his request to clear the way, they refused, leading to a heated argument that rapidly escalated into a physical altercation.

Hanif became the target of the assailants

Upon hearing the uproar, Hanif rushed outside only to see his son under attack by the group. In his attempt to intervene and protect his child, Hanif became the target of the assailants, who mercilessly assaulted him with bricks.

Police team rushed to the spot

"On receiving a call regarding the incident, a police team rushed to the spot. The injured was taken to AIIMS where doctors declared him dead," said a senior police official.

Case registered

"A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and a manhunt has been initiated to nab the accused, who are still at large," the official added.

