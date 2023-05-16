Delhi crime: DMRC employee kills wife, daughter before dying by suicide; son survives | Representative Image

New Delhi: A Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) employee stabbed his wife and daughter to death and later hanged himself in the Shahdara area of the national capital on Tuesday.

43-year-old Sushil; working as a maintenance supervisor with DMRC, also tried to kill his 13-year-old son, but he somehow survived, and is now fighting for his life in a hospital.

The police said that they received a call from another DMRC employee at around 12 pm in the afternoon and the man told the police that his colleague had killed his family. This person had called Sushil to enquire about his absence from work that day. This is when Sushil started crying and said that he had killed everyone in his family.

The police rushed the spot and found two bodies with knife injuries and one hanging from the ceiling. The couple's son was rushed to the hospital as he was alive.

Man had searched for ways to tie knots hours before killing his family

The police has revealed that Sushil had surfed the internet for ways on tying knots hours before the gruesome act.

Body of the three victims (Sushi, his wife Anuradha and their 6-yr-old daughter) were sent for postmortem and the forensics team examined the area.

Further investigations in the matter is on.

