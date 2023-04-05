 Delhi Crime: Cop overpowers armed murder & robbery accused in Nihal Vihar; CCTV video emerges
Delhi Crime: Cop overpowers armed murder & robbery accused in Nihal Vihar; CCTV video emerges

Delhi Crime: Cop overpowers armed murder & robbery accused in Nihal Vihar; CCTV video emerges

According to reports, the accused was apprehended by head constable Manoj in the Nihal Vihar region of outer Delhi.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 05, 2023, 10:44 AM IST
Delhi Crime: Cop overpowers armed murder & robbery accused in Nihal Vihar; CCTV video emerges |

A Delhi Police official successfully managed to stop two men, who are accused of murder and robbery, even while one of them attempted to open fire at the police in an attempt to escape.

The two accused had a gun with them

According to the police, the accused, Dhyan Singh (26) and Navneet, were in possession of a country-made pistol. (21). The entire act was captured on film, which shows two men riding a motorbike.

In the video, it can be seen that the two accused are trying to get on a bike and flee the scene. The rider manages to flee, however, the pillion gets left behind. Who then removes a revolver and fires as he points it towards the constable. The constable then bravely approaches the accused and overpowers him. As soon as he nabs him, the locals from the area also

One of the accused pointed the gun at the constable

When the constable neared them with a pistol, one of the accused fled, while the other pointed his pistol at the chief constable. The officer immediately charged at the guy and thrashed him. Locals also assisted the cops in overpowering the accused.

Police statement

“On Tuesday, head constables Manoj and Devender were patrolling. At around 9.50 pm, they reached near Macchi Chowk, Nilothi and saw the two accused riding a motorcycle. When the culprits saw the beat staff, they tried to flee but their vehicle fell on the road. Acting swiftly, Devender nabbed the rider, but the pillion rider started running, who was chased by Manoj,” Harendra Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer), said.

(With agency inputs)

