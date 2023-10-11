Delhi Crime: Car Robbed, Driver Killed After Being Dragged On Road In Mahipalpur; Horrific Video Surfaces

Car Robbed, Driver Killed After Being Dragged On Road In Mahipalpur | Twitter

Delhi: In a shocking incident, a man was killed after being dragged for about 1.5 kilometres in Delhi's Mahipalpur. The incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. As per reports, the man who was being dragged was the owner and the driver of the car which is a taxi. It can be seen in the video that the driver is being dragged on the road. The victim was badly injured in the incident and then lost his life. The victim has been identified as Bijendra who is a resident of Faridabad. A case has been registered in connection with the incident and the police have initiated a probe.

The accused attacked the victim and dragged him on the road

The incident occurred on the night of Tuesday (October 10) when few robbers attacked Bijendra in an attempt to rob his car. There are reports that the accused attacked the victim and dragged him on the road while trying to flee with his car. The robbers fled the spot after dragging the man and left the victim badly injured in the middle of the road. The man died after being brutally injured in the incident of robbery and dragging him on the road.

The police got the information of an injured person lying on the road

The police got the information of a person lying on the road in an injured condition. They reached the spot on receiving the information and found the man brutally injured. They took the victim along with them and admitted him in a nearby hospital. The hospital authorities declared him dead after some time. The hospital authorities said that the victim succumbed to the injuries that he received after beingn dragged on the road.

The police has initiated a probe

The police has registered a complaint and has started an investigation into the matter. They are investigating the CCTV cameras in the area and also other areas and are trying to nab the accused in connection with the matter. The police is also examining the crime site and is searching for the clues that can lead to the arrest of the accused. The police is confident that they will nab the accused soon.

