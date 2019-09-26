Delhi Crime: 33-year-old man chops wife's body into pieces, dumps them in drain

On Sunday morning, a 33-year-old man walked into a Delhi police station and said he murdered his wife because he suspected her of being in a relationship with another man.

According to Hindustan Times, the man was helped by his brother in chopping her body into pieces and dump them in their septic tank and a drain. The 33-year-old suspect was identified as Ashu. Four recorded telephonic conversations the 33-year-old suspect had with his mother-in-law after the crime. The recorded calls helped the cops to learn about his brother Tarun’s involvement in the crime.

25-year-old Tarun is absconding since the day Ashu walked into outer Delhi’s Prem Nagar police station around 11 am on Sunday and confessed to killing his wife, Seema. After Ashu was arrested, he didn't tell the cops about Tarun, whose role came to light after police analysed Ashu’s mobile phone recovered from his house. Ashu allegedly called his mother-in-law after murdering Seema. He made four calls between 9 pm and midnight on Saturday, but Seema’s mother took his statement’s lightly.

An officer told the Hindustan Times, “In the first conversation, Ashu is heard telling his mother-in-law he killed Seema because she continued to cheat on him. The mother-in-law’s casual replies show she did not take his confessions seriously. Instead, she kept on asking how he killed her and what would he do next. Ashu is heard saying he will chop Seema’s body into pieces and dump them in the septic tank.”

Ashu called Tarun, allegedly confessed to killing Seema, and sought his help in disposing of the body. Tarun than bought a chopping knife from a market before meeting Ashu. "The two chopped Seema’s body and dumped it in the septic tank and a drain near their house,” the officer told the leading daily.

Later Ashu called his mother-in-law and asked her if she had informed police or anybody. She found Ashu's behaviour weird and alerted her husband who did not believe it and they went to sleep. The next day the couple told their son to contact Seema, but her phone was switched off and that is when the family panicked and left for Ashu’s home. Later they informed the police.