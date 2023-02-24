Delhi Crime: 11-year-old girl’s murder mystery solved because of missed call | Pixabay

Delhi: The shocking murder of an 11-year-old girl in the Nangloi area has been solved after her mother received a missed call from an unknown number on the day of her disappearance.

The girl, who was allegedly kidnapped and murdered on February 9, went missing after leaving home for school that morning.

Her mother received a missed call at around 11.50 am that day, and when she called back, the number was switched off. The family notified the police, and a 21-year-old male named Rohit alias Vinod was arrested 12 days later in connection with the murder.

The victim's parents had reported her missing on the day of her disappearance, and the police launched an investigation into the case. A complaint was lodged, suspecting that their daughter was kidnapped, and a case was subsequently filed on February 10.

Police tracked down mobile number

After the girl's mother told the police about the call they traced down the location of the number with the help of electronic surveillance and conducted raids in Punjab and Madhya Pradesh.

On February 21, the accused was apprehended, and during questioning, he confessed to the crime and disclosed that he murdered the girl on February 9 and discarded her body near Ghevra Mor. The cops retrieved the girl's decaying body from Mundka village.

The body was sent for a postmortem examination, and the accused was brought before the court and placed on police remand for questioning.

According to senior police sources, the motive behind the killing is yet to be revealed. A postmortem examination will determine whether or not the girl was sexually assaulted. The case is still being investigated.

